Fire damages church but ‘providential’ timing spares biblical artwork

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Presbyterian Church of Greenville said cleanup is underway after a fire in their newly expanded building.

In April, the church opened the doors of an addition, the Worship and Arts Center, which is where Tuesday’s fire broke out. Dr. Richard Gibbons, the senior pastor of First Presbyterian, said the electrical fire started on a wall where the church highlights mission projects they are working on but thankfully, no one was hurt.

The building also didn’t suffer any structural damage as its sprinkler system was activated and firefighters arrived quickly, but a spokesperson for the church said multiple floors suffered water damage.

“We are most grateful that no one was in the building when the fire took place, and we would appreciate your prayers as the staff respond to the multiplicity of issues that now need our attention,” Gibbons wrote on Facebook.

While the fire is an unfortunate blow for the church, the damage could have been much worse.

Earlier this year, the building housed millions of dollars worth of Baroque paintings on loan from Bob Jones University’s Museum and Gallery. They also had pieces by local artists inspired by Bob Jones’ gallery.

But coincidentally, or maybe miraculously, the fine art was removed a week before the fire while they prepared for a new exhibit. The church spokesperson called the timing “providential” and said if the artwork was still inside, it could have been devastating.

The church hopes to have the damage repaired within the next couple of weeks.

