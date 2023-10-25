Historic Upstate property listed for sale

A historic textile mill in Greenville County may soon have new ownership.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
Taylors Mill, once home to the Southern Bleachery beginning in 1924, has been listed for sale for $10 million, according to Reedy Commercial.

The 720,000-square-foot mill has been redeveloped and is now home to multiple local businesses including 13 Stripes Brewery, The Farehouse, Prevail Church, Model Trains Station, and Pinky’s Revenge Arcade and Game Lounge.

About half of the building space, which sits on a 62-acre lot along the Enroee River, is not currently occupied.

In 2012, the mill was added to the National Register of Historic Places

