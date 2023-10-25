Man charged after girlfriend’s disappearance back on house arrest following reported violation

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man accused of dumping his girlfriend’s car after she went missing in May is back on house arrest after allegedly violating the conditions of his bond.

Da’ron Collins appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge placed him back on house arrest with a GPS monitor after he allegedly violated the conditions of a bond agreement he was granted in September. The state filed a motion earlier this month asking for a judge to revoke his bond after he left the state without permission.

Collins’ girlfriend, 44-year-old Casey Young, disappeared in May after she last spoke to her family on the way home from her job.

Collins was named a person of interest in her disappearance and taken into custody in June, where he was charged with grand larceny and obstructing justice after investigators said he was caught on camera leaving Young’s car in the parking lot outside apartments on Pinegate Drive. The Solicitor reported that the footage showed Collins wearing gloves, wiping down the vehicle and discarding items in a dumpster.

Collins was initially placed on house arrest but was released on a bond last month after his defense argued that he couldn’t return to his home under the home detention policy since it is where Young was living.

Anyone with information about Young’s disappearance is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her location and identifies anyone responsible for her disappearance.

