Mojave Energy Systems opens first manufacturing facility in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster along with the South Carolina Department of Commerce announced that a clean technology company is opening its first manufacturing facility in Anderson County.

Mojave Energy Systems uses patented technology to revolutionize the commercial air conditioning industry while keeping costs competitive.

Its climate friendly products reduce negative environmental impacts including lower carbon dioxide emissions. The start-up company’s products also deliver significant energy improvements, using less electricity and refrigerant to cool and dehumidify the air.

“Cleantech is a growing manufacturing opportunity for our country, and Mojave is in a unique position to create U.S. jobs while significantly lowering its customers’ energy expenses and climate impact,” said Mojave Energy Systems CEO Phil Farese. “We appreciate the support of the Department of Energy, the state of South Carolina and Anderson County to help us bring this important technology to market.”

According to officials, the company looked for a location where it could reach customers in one day or less, and the easy highway access and proximity to the Greer Inland Port made Anderson County a prime choice for the manufacturing facility.

“We are pleased to welcome Mojave Energy Systems to South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Their investment will contribute greatly to our state’s economy and provide new opportunities for our people, all while helping consumers use less energy.”

The $4 million investment will create 200 jobs for residents in the area, and operations are expected to start in late November 2023.

