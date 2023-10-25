Police conclude woman in Marion shot herself in leg

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department has concluded an investigation after a woman was shot in the leg on Oct. 24.

According to the department, officers were called to a house on Hoyle Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Haley Helms inside the home with a leg injury. She was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for treatment of her non-life-threatening injury.

Police said at the time of the injury, Helms was inside her bedroom with 38-year-old Todd Ollis. He was found in possession of 4.8 grams of heroin and was charged with possession of heroin and trafficking heroin. Ollis was released to the custody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office under a $75,000 bond.

Officials mentioned that there were other people inside the home at the time the gun was used, however, none of those people were in the same room with Helms and Ollis.

After further investigation, police said Helms claimed she was moving the gun from the bed and accidentally fired the gun, causing the injury to her leg.

