SCDOT delays reopening of I-85 business

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After two years of construction, South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has delayed the reopening of I-85 business in Spartanburg County.

The project that began in 2021 was expected to be completed by October of 2023, however, officials said they will continue to work through the end of the year.

SCDOT said it will be adding some additional paving and guardrail work to the project and extending the amount of time the contractor has to complete those additional project items.

“While the additional work does add construction time to the project, the end result will be a better, safer roadway,” SCDOT officials said.

The project includes the replacement of three bridges along the corridor in addition to pavement and safety improvements.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones and stay alert for crews alongside the roadways.

