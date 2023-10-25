SCDOT delays reopening of I-85 business

The reopening of I-85 Business in Spartanburg County is delayed.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After two years of construction, South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has delayed the reopening of I-85 business in Spartanburg County.

The project that began in 2021 was expected to be completed by October of 2023, however, officials said they will continue to work through the end of the year.

SCDOT said it will be adding some additional paving and guardrail work to the project and extending the amount of time the contractor has to complete those additional project items.

“While the additional work does add construction time to the project, the end result will be a better, safer roadway,” SCDOT officials said.

The project includes the replacement of three bridges along the corridor in addition to pavement and safety improvements.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones and stay alert for crews alongside the roadways.

MORE NEWS: Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville