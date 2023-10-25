Shoplifting suspect accused of threatening people with box cutter stopped by bystanders

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after they were reportedly stopped by a group of bystanders.

Deputies said they responded to a Family Dollar along Spring Street on Tuesday after someone reported a disturbance involving weapons.

According to deputies, people at the scene reported that the situation began when an employee saw the suspect, Karim Hudani, allegedly putting merchandise in his jacket and trying to leave.

Deputies stated that the employee refused to let Hudani leave the store without returning the merchandise, so he reportedly pulled out a box cutter and told them he would cut people. Witnesses reported that a customer then grabbed Hudani and helped the employee take him down. Shortly after they took Hudani down, another bystander got a gun and pointed it at Hudani, forcing him to stay in the store until law enforcement arrived.

After deputies got to the store, Hudani was taken into custody and eventually booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

