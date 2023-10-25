Ted Lasso joins Mattel’s Barbie collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beloved AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso is joining Barbie land.

On Tuesday, Mattel released its new Ted Lasso x Barbie Collection, featuring characters from the hit AppleTV series.

For $50, fans can bring home a Barbie version of coach Lasso with his signature blue tracksuit and aviator glasses. Team owner Rebecca Welton and influencer Keeley Jones are also available in stylish satin outfits.

The Ted Lasso x Barbie Collection is available in the Mattel Shop.

