Amber Alert canceled for 3 missing teenagers in Haywood County

(WLUC)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced that an Amber Alert was canceled after three teenagers went missing on Thursday.

Officials said they were searching for the three teenagers and added that one of them may have their five-month-old daughter with them. However, Officials stated that they were found almost immediately after the Amber Alert was issued.

According to officials, they believed the teenagers were with their mother, Ashley Lehman, who failed to return them to the Sheriff’s Office after a court-ordered permanent custody order granted custody of the teenagers to their father.

Deputies said Lehman was taken into custody on charges related to the incident after the teenagers were found.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville