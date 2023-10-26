Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing busy Greenville highway identified

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Wade Hampton Boulevard after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night.

Officials said the crash happened near a 7-Eleven at 2617 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The coroner identified the pedestrian as 52-year-old Donna Carol Parnell.

The manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

