Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing busy Greenville highway identified

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Wade Hampton Boulevard after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
Officials said the crash happened near a 7-Eleven at 2617 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The coroner identified the pedestrian as 52-year-old Donna Carol Parnell.

The manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

