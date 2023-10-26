Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead following a four-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg.
By Freeman Stoddard and Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead following a four-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg.

Officials said around 10:28 p.m., a Chevrolet Camaro was heading north on I-85 near mile marker 72 Wednesday night when the driver lost control and crossed over the center barrier hitting a Buick and a tractor-trailer. Debris from the crash hit a fourth car.

Troopers said the drivers of the Camaro and the Buick unfortunately passed away on scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the fourth vehicle, the Lexus, was not injured.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the the driver of the Camaro as 20-year-old Mugahed Abduliah Algomai.

The driver of the Buick’s identity has not yet been released.

Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.

MORE NEWS: Gamecocks showcase skills at Garnet and Black Madness

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville