Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead following a four-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg.

Officials said around 10:28 p.m., a Chevrolet Camaro was heading north on I-85 near mile marker 72 Wednesday night when the driver lost control and crossed over the center barrier hitting a Buick and a tractor-trailer. Debris from the crash hit a fourth car.

Troopers said the drivers of the Camaro and the Buick unfortunately passed away on scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the fourth vehicle, the Lexus, was not injured.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the the driver of the Camaro as 20-year-old Mugahed Abduliah Algomai.

The driver of the Buick’s identity has not yet been released.

