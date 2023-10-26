Deputies searching for missing man in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen in the Blacksburg area.

Deputies said 44-year-old Russell Lewis Ballew Jr. last spoke to loved ones on Oct. 3 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ballew is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

