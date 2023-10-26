Deputies surprise boy who couldn’t be with mom on birthday

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team helped surprise an 11-year-old boy...
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team helped surprise an 11-year-old boy on his birthday.(GCSO)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went above and beyond to make a boy’s birthday special.

On Wednesday, the agency said Master Deputy M. Carter was providing a woman with resources as she clears up issues in court. During the conversation, deputies said the woman told Carter she was sad about missing her son’s 11th birthday.

Carter told the mother he would stop by to see her son since she couldn’t be there.

He joined the Community Action Team to surprise the boy at home with balloons, gifts and cookie cake.

“Wow, this is the best birthday I ever had,” the boy reportedly told deputies.

