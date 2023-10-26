Gamecocks showcase skills at Garnet and Black Madness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time this season, fans in Columbia saw the Gamecocks men’s basketball team in uniform. The Garnet and Black Madness event at Colonial Life Arena Wednesday night was free to the public, and they were treated to a great show.

They saw the players scrimmage against each other for 20 minutes, which included several highlight-reel dunks and 3-pointers. After that, Gamecocks students teamed up with the players for a couple sharp-shooter events. Before trying to turn this team around from an 11-21 overall record and 4-14 conference record last season, it was time to showcase skills and smiles.

“It’s fun for the guys to come out here, first time wearing their uniforms in this building,” Gamecocks second-year head coach Lamont Paris said. “Be relaxed, and just enjoy time out there with each other on the basketball court. I thought it was a great event.”

Guard Ta’Lon Cooper even enjoyed a part-time job as a cameraman. But then it was time for the grand finale, the dunk contest. For the big occasion the team brought out a big-time celebrity judge, two-time national champion Gamecocks Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley.

Although not a judge himself, Men’s Head Coach Lamont Paris weighed in on his favorite dunks.

“Maybe Arden’s (Conyers, a freshman from Columbia) first one, honestly. He went from one side of the rim to the other side, he did a 180, and he threw a little half windmill into it,” Paris said. “But from an organizational standpoint, it’s clearly Meechie (Johnson) out of the stands to Zach (Davis). It just takes a lot of coordination. They did it a bunch of times before practice, and it was not easy to get one to finally go down. So to do it on call was great.”

The first look at South Carolina's basketball teams

Coaches, players and fans were all smiles at the Garnet and Black Madness event, especially after the dunk contest when fans got to meet the team and get some autographs. But it quickly gets realer for the Gamecocks. Next Wednesday, they host Wofford in an exhibition, then they open the season hosting USC Upstate Monday, Nov. 6.

