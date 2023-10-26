Mauldin bridge name petition gets 200+ signatures in 24 hours

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A petition online is asking the City of Mauldin to give its new pedestrian bridge a very specific name.

The new bridge is over Interstate 385 and is near Bridgeway Station.

In the day since it’s been created, the “Keep The Harambe Memorial Bridge” petition has more than 220 signatures.

This all started with a story we first brought you earlier this month on FOX Carolina News when someone named Mauldin’s new pedestrian bridge the Harambe Memorial Bridge on Google Maps.

A memorial for the lowland gorilla was even set up next to the bridge. However, Since then, city officials said it would be removed as crews complete construction on the bridge. They also said that once an official name is chosen, a name change will be submitted to Google. According to the City of Mauldin, more than 2,000 names were submitted for the bridge.

The petition says in part, “As residents of Mauldin, SC, USA, we are deeply connected to our city’s landmarks and their names. The Harambe Memorial Bridge is more than just a structure; it symbolizes our collective memory and respect for Harambe.”

The gorilla gained viral fame in 2016 when a zoo worker used lethal force to stop the Harambe after he grabbed a child that climbed into his enclosure.

