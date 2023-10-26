Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in Laurens County crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened along US 76 near Sprouse Road at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to troopers, a pickup truck was trying to turn left onto Sprouse Road from US 76 when the motorcyclist crashed into it. They added that the motorcycle kept going following the crash and collided with a nearby SUV.

The victim on the motorcycle was identified as 47-year-old Clayborn Knight of Waterloo.

The collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.