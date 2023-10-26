Murder suspect arrested in connection with Greenwood County shooting

Deputies said the shooting happened on September 2
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been charged with murder after a shooting at the beginning of September.

Deputies were called to Jasmine Court around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 after they said Dishon Dewayne Wright fired shots into an occupied vehicle.

Rodney Gambrell, 29, was killed and another victim was injured.

On Thursday, deputies identified Wright as the shooting suspect. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville