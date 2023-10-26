Murder suspect arrested in connection with Greenwood County shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been charged with murder after a shooting at the beginning of September.

Deputies were called to Jasmine Court around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 after they said Dishon Dewayne Wright fired shots into an occupied vehicle.

Rodney Gambrell, 29, was killed and another victim was injured.

On Thursday, deputies identified Wright as the shooting suspect. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

