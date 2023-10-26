New restaurants to bring ice cream and ramen to Greenville County Square

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - RocaPoint Partners announced that two new restaurants are joining Greenville County Square, the mix-use community being built near University Ridge in downtown Greenville.

Officials said Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop and JINYA Ramen Bar plan to open their first storefronts in Greenville soon.

“We’re excited about the additions of Ben & Jerry’s and JINYA to Greenville County Square,” said Phil Mays, principal of RocaPoint Partners. “We’re looking forward to seeing them get to know the people and charm of the city, and for the Greenville community to have even more delicious options to choose from. We’re diversifying our tenant mix with a variety of concepts to give something for everyone to enjoy.”

According to officials, the new scoop shop will serve Ben & Jerry’s signature ice cream flavors in addition to pints, milkshakes and non-dairy options.

“Being anchored in the triangle region of North Carolina and Atlanta, Greenville has been on our radar for about a decade,” said Antonio McBroom, CEO of PRIMO Partners. “We fell in love with the potential and promise of the city and its rich cultural history. Part of our mission is investing in and building change to support future entrepreneurs, and we felt this particular development project perfectly aligned with that. PRIMO Partners is excited to bring a Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop to Greenville residents and visitors alike.”

Officials stated that JINYA Ramen Bar will serve 13 ramen bowls with over 25 toppings, Japanese tapas, rice bowls and curries.

Once completed, Greenville County Square plans to be a mixed-use community where people shop, eat, work and live. The development already houses Greenville County’s new administration building and has multiple businesses planning to move in.

