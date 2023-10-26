‘Night For Israel’ in Asheville supports country’s Emergency Service organization

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of people from around the southeast gathered at Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville on Wednesday evening to pray for Israel and raise money for the country’s Emergency Service Organization, Magen David Adom (MDA).

“Anyone with a heart and with eyes to see. Can see the need, and we are challenged by the level of that need,” said Trinity Baptist Church Senior Pastor Winston Parrish.

The war in Israel is personal for Parrish, who has been to the country 13 times and was there as recently as five weeks ago. That’s one reason why he wanted to plan the night of worship and prayer as well as a fundraiser for MDA.

“You cannot imagine an ambulance team with flak jackets and helmets. This is how we are moving around,” said MDA Director of International Relations Yoni Yagodovsky.

Yagodovsky can hardly describe the horrors he saw in the days after the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

“The extent of the hatred that we were exposed to,” he said.

Around 33,000 people, mostly volunteers, work with MDA and respond to every emergency call in a country at war.

“All of our employees, and most of our volunteers, are doing shifts. Those who can combine it a little bit with work, but otherwise, they are at our stations,” said Yagodovsky.

Yagodovsky says medical supplies that typically take years to go through are now being used up in days. Over the last two and a half weeks, blood drives and donations are helping keep the organization moving forward as Israel has dealt with over 1,400 dead and more than 5,000 injured.

“We are pretty certain that we will pass through bad times in Israel before it will get better,” he said.

Church leaders and members from across the region were part of the event, trying to help Israel in any way they can. In total, $308,010.88 was raised during the event

“Our voice is one of Shalom. Peace to you, we love you, and we are praying for you,” said Parrish.

“We do feel the support, and we know it,” added Yagodovsky.

