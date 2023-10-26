Police charge man in connection to ‘violent deadly assault’ in Asheville

According to the department, the victim was found with traumatic injuries and taken to the hospital where he passed away.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man has been charged in connection to a violent assault that took place on Oct. 15.

Police said 28-year-old Tyler Perry Laughter was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Jason Oneal Edmonds.

According to the department, Edmonds was found with traumatic injuries and taken to the hospital where he sadly passed away.

On Oct. 25, police said Laughter was taken in custody around 4:20 p.m. on Sweeten Creek Road. After resisting arrest, he was found to be in possession .47 grams of methamphetamine.

Laughter was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond issued by the magistrate.

Police mentioned Laughter also faces charges for possession of meth, reckless driving to endanger and resisting arrest.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

