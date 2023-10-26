Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man

(WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man died after being involved in a boat crash Thursday near the Bucksport area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 79-year-old Harvey Altman died as a result of injuries in the wreck, which involved two boats near the Yauhannah Bridge located along Highway 701.

Altman’s body was recovered by the Horry County Fire Rescue dive team from the Great Pee Dee River after he was reported missing earlier in the day, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Around 1 p.m., SCDNR towed in a bass fishing boat that had damage to its left side. Then a couple of hours later, Altman’s family started gathering at the landing.

One man spoke to WMBF News off camera and said Altman was an avid fisherman and a great man.

Benny Carter, another fisher, said he was with Altman along the river on Thursday morning as part of their bass fishing group.

“We have a lot of older fellows, like I said, 60, 70, 80-year-olds that come every Thursday down here and fish with us,” Carter explained.

Carter said that he was stunned that the crash had happened because Altman wasn’t a stranger to the waters.

“I’m a little upset because I don’t know what’s going on. All these guys know how to run boats as good as anybody in this state does, and I don’t know what happened down there unless they hit a log or something that threw them together... I don’t know,” Carter said.

The incident remains under investigation.

