Officials: Missing hunter in NC forest safely rescued, airlifted to hospital

McDowell County Emergency Management said a search and rescue mission in the Pigsah National Forest near Old Fort is underway for a lost hunter.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said a bear hunter who went missing in the Pisgah National Forest near Old Fort Wednesday evening was located and airlifted to a hospital.

According to officials, just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel was dispatched to the Curtis Creek Campground off Curtis Creek Road for a missing bear hunter.

Officials said over 60 emergency personnel, multiple drones, and local hunters have been searching a large area of the Pisgah Forest between Curtis Creek and Mackey’s Creek throughout the night and Thursday morning.

Emergency management said a helicopter from the NC National Guard performed a technical rescue by hoisting the hunter from the forest floor shortly after 11:00 a.m. The hunter was then taken to a nearby landing zone where the MAMA helicopter completed the final transfer to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville.

Officials said the hunter suffered a fall on Wednesday leading to the 16 hour search and rescue mission.

MORE NEWS: Crews responding after lightning sparks fire in Nantahala National Forest

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville