Officials: Missing hunter in NC forest safely rescued, airlifted to hospital

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said a bear hunter who went missing in the Pisgah National Forest near Old Fort Wednesday evening was located and airlifted to a hospital.

According to officials, just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel was dispatched to the Curtis Creek Campground off Curtis Creek Road for a missing bear hunter.

Officials said over 60 emergency personnel, multiple drones, and local hunters have been searching a large area of the Pisgah Forest between Curtis Creek and Mackey’s Creek throughout the night and Thursday morning.

Emergency management said a helicopter from the NC National Guard performed a technical rescue by hoisting the hunter from the forest floor shortly after 11:00 a.m. The hunter was then taken to a nearby landing zone where the MAMA helicopter completed the final transfer to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville.

Officials said the hunter suffered a fall on Wednesday leading to the 16 hour search and rescue mission.

