Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC

"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.(Wendy Watson)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the season for spotting a unique natural phenomenon in western North Carolina: the Shadow of the Bear.

From mid-October through early November, the bear-shaped shadow can be seen on sunny days from the side of Highway 64 near Cashiers.

"Shadow of the Bear" forms as the sun sets behind Whiteside Mountain from mid October through...
"Shadow of the Bear" forms as the sun sets behind Whiteside Mountain from mid October through early November.(Wendy Watson)

Shadow of the Bear is only visible for about 30 minutes around 5:30 p.m. as the sun sets behind Whiteside Mountain.

North Carolina’s official travel website says Big View Scenic Overlook is the best viewing spot.

