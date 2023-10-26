Troopers investigating after hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian in Spartanburg County seriously injured Wednesday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened along SC-49 at around 6:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to troopers, the person was pushing a bicycle along SC-49 when they were hit by a driver who left the area without stopping.

Troopers believe the vehicle involved was possibly an orange Chevrolet Avalanche with black molding on the side. They added that it may have damage on the front right of it.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact 1-888-274-6372 or *HP (*47).

