Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged in connection to an incident where two women were shot and a third victim was hurt Thursday afternoon.

Deputies received a 911 call for a domestic dispute between 80-year-old James Gatewood Jr. and three other family members at Motor Boat Club Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found two women with gunshot wounds and another victim had minor injuries from trying to disarm Gatewood Jr. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Gatewood Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, one county of assault and battery - high and aggravated and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

