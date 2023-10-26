Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville

An investigation is underway after two women were shot on Motor Boat Club Rd in Greenville County. Both victims are expected to be okay
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged in connection to an incident where two women were shot and a third victim was hurt Thursday afternoon.

Deputies received a 911 call for a domestic dispute between 80-year-old James Gatewood Jr. and three other family members at Motor Boat Club Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found two women with gunshot wounds and another victim had minor injuries from trying to disarm Gatewood Jr. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Gatewood Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, one county of assault and battery - high and aggravated and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville