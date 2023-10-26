Upstate man turns side hustle into new Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man quit his job in corporate America to open a brick and mortar dedicated to buying, selling, and trading sports cards.

It all began as a childhood hobby for Matty Rich as it was something he and his dad bonded over. As Rich grew up, he took a break from his hobby to focus on his job in corporate America but everything changed when the Covid pandemic hit.

With more time on his hands, Rich began buying and selling sports cards. He started running a side hustle from the corner of his living room. His online card business grew into a full time job and he found himself wanting to chase a new dream.

After 20 years of working in the corporate world, he is now the owner of Bryan’s Sports Cards and More named after his father. The new shop is located at District Midtown in Greenville and is dedicated to buying, selling, and trading a wide variety of cards.

In his store you will find a little bit of everything and something for everyone. However, if you are the ultimate sports fan, you will appreciate the most expensive item in his shop. The 2003-2004 Topps Chrome hobby box is worth a whopping $20,000 and it’s the year that Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and Lebron James were all rookies.

Whether you like sports cards, anime, or signed memorabilia its place to connect with others, hangout with friends, or make new ones. Bryan’s Sports Cards and More will also offer viewing parties, Madden and 2K gaming competitions.

For Matty, he says its more than just a business, it’s all about the experience and putting smiles on people’s faces.

“I definitely found my purpose in this. It’s the face to face interactions and seeing the smile on the kids faces. There’s nothing like it, there’s nothing like it.”

