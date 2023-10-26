Warm weekend ahead of a First Alert Freeze next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warming continues in the weekend, but temperatures are set to crash next week. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday night as temperatures will get down to freezing across the entire area.

Scattered evening clouds will clear out tonight, with comfortably cool conditions on tap. Lows will dip to the low and mid 50s with light and variable winds.

We’ll enjoy another day of sunshine with highs set for the middle and upper 70s on Friday. This before we climb into the 80s over the weekend, inching close to some record highs Saturday through Monday. This will also put us 10° to 15° above normal for the end of October.

A new cold front will sweep through the area later on Monday. A few showers may come along for the ride over the mountains, but this front will be a much bigger game-changer when it comes to our temperatures.

Temperatures will crash from highs in the low 80s on Monday, back to the low 60s on Halloween. It still looks like it will be a good day for trick-or-treating with a mix of sun and clouds, but be prepared for the much-cooler air that will be settling in. Halloween will be just the beginning too, with highs falling further into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Daytime highs won’t be the only temperatures that take a nose dive. We’re in for some cold night beginning on Tuesday when overnight lows will head for the mid 30s to around 40. Widespread mountain frost is likely that night, and we could all be in for our first freeze of the season on Wednesday night. We could be looking at 20s in the mountains, with lows around 30 upstate. Be ready to protect your plants!

