World Piece pizza restaurant to close in Greenville

World Piece, which has been serving up pizza on Stone Avenue for five years, is closing down.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
The restaurant posted on social media saying they will close at the end of October, thanking the community for the memories created there.

They offer hand-tossed and Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas.

The restaurant is under the same ownership as Coffee Underground and said they look forward to seeing customers at the coffee shop in the future.

