WWE Friday Night SmackDown to air on FS1 this Friday
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air on FS1 on October 27, 2023, due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series.
WWE announced the change in a post shared to social media on Thursday.
THIS FRIDAY when #SmackDown goes to @FS1— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2023
🖋️ @WWERomanReigns and @RealLAKnight
make their #WWECrownJewel championship match official with a Contract Signing
👊 The #StreetProfits take on The LWO's@EscobarWWE & @reymysterio
📺 8E/5P @FS1 pic.twitter.com/FUqukyCOWC
Despite the channel change, the show is still scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m.
For more information on how to watch FS1, you can visit their website.
