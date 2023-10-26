WWE Friday Night SmackDown to air on FS1 this Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air on FS1 on October 27, 2023, due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series.

WWE announced the change in a post shared to social media on Thursday.

Despite the channel change, the show is still scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m.

For more information on how to watch FS1, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.