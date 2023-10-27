Officials: Body found near Lavonia identified as man reported missing in July

LAVONIA, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) officials said a body found near Lavonia was identified as a man who has been missing since July.

According to officials, Hart County deputies began working with the White County Sheriff’s Office after a missing man’s, Douglas Cordell Barnes, truck was found near I-85 on July 21.

On Sept. 4, the Lavonia Police Department said a resident checked their wildlife cameras and saw what appeared to be a body near David Avenue and I-85.

The GBI said the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Barnes on Oct. 27.

This case remains open until lab reports are completed.

