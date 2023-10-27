Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion show for breast cancer survivors who have undergone breast reconstruction surgery. Ashley Kerekes, owner of Carolina Plastics said Breast Cancer awareness month was the perfect time to host this event.

“It’s really important for us to allow our patients who have gone through the reconstructive journey, you know, it’s a process. They’ve gotten a new cancer diagnosis, and they’re very overwhelmed by everything that’s going on, and reconstruction really can serve as what we call kind of like the silver lining of this whole process. So each patient that’s going to be featured tonight has really progressed with me from a diagnosis of breast cancer all the way through multiple surgeries, sometimes chemotherapy and radiation, to then multiple reconstructive surgeries to restore what the cancer took away,” Dr. Kerekes said.

Dr.Kerekes said when patients are first diagnosed it can be a tough pill to swallow but they find the strength to fight.

“I think a lot of patients, when they come in, that first initial thing is just, it’s very shocking, and it’s a lot of information to handle at once. For a lot of patients, I think when they hear cancer, you just automatically think this is a death sentence, you know, it’s over, and everything just kind of goes black, you know. So part of what we do here in Spartanburg with Gibbs Cancer and Spartanburg Regional on the whole breast cancer team is we create a comprehensive approach. We help to decrease their anxiety and make sure that we are hitting their cancer diagnosis from all angles, and really kind of walk them step-by-step through the process,” Dr. Kerekes said.

Dr. Kerekes said she’s been with all of her patients each step of the way and seeing them strut across the runway is an emotional moment.

I spend such a large portion of my time in these initial consultations with these women, you know, they feel like they should be so thankful to be alive, which of course they are. The primary focus is to treat the cancer, but to reassure them that, you know, this reconstruction is restoring a part of their body and making them feel like a woman again. To see them, it’s almost like you’re seeing somebody as a shell of themselves. And you know, sometimes with these women, I’m seeing them every single week to do a procedure to kind of gradually build up the volume of the breast, and so they really become like family. And so to see them go through that journey and come in in such a devastated state and get to an event like this, where they’re walking and they’re showcasing that they indeed are moving on and moving forward is pretty incredible,” Dr. Kerekes said.

Dr.Kerkes said she was expecting roughly 50-60 people to attend the fashion show but the amount of support in the crowd doubled.

“The overwhelming community support, you know, with this being our first annual event like this, I think it’s going to be an atmosphere of joy and excitement, and I think it’s going to be emotional as well. You know, it’s really a powerful transformation for these patients, and they’re gonna have a huge family and community support here, and I can’t wait,” Dr. Kerekes said.

