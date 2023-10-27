Chapman players use middle-school bond to reach high-school success

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chapman’s football team is ranked fifth in the state and only has one loss this year, but their success has been years in the making. A few of the Chapman guys have played together since they were in first grade, and a dozen have played together since they were in eighth grade.

They said the bond they formed years ago has carried them to now.

“We’ve experienced a lot of close games,” Senior Quarterback Coleman Gray said. “I’ve experienced that I can put a lot of trust in these two.”

Those two Gray’s teammates since Mabry Middle School, Hudson Moss and Mathai Scott. They’ve even grown closer through games that never happened.

“Eighth grade when we were going to win the championship,” Moss, a senior wide receiver and safety, said. “But a tornado got the game, so we could not end up playing that game.”

Even though they couldn’t play, they did get to play around.

“Coach comes in and says it’s a tornado warning, we’re not going to be out there for a while, so just relax and chill out,” Scott, a senior running back and linebacker, said. “That’s not what we did, we kept having fun and all that. Seeing people’s goofy side, getting to talk to them for hours. Played around, goofed off, just dudes being dudes.”

When those dudes describe each other five years later, now as high school seniors, their closeness is clear.

“You’re going to know Coleman Gray when you see him because he’s just out there,” Moss said about his good friend and the team’s quarterback. “He’s loud, and he’s a leader. A leader in everything he does.”

Then Coleman described his middle school and high school wide receiver and running back.

“If you didn’t know Hudson, he’s very outgoing,” Gray said. “He loves to mess around. He’s always playing. He’s a really good, really good person, really nice. If you’re close to him (Mathai), he’ll talk your ears off. Just like his older brothers, he’ll talk your ears off. But he’s hilarious too. But he takes things very serious if it matters to him. So, I love both of these guys.”

Coleman says he’ll tell his future kids to surround themselves with a good group of guys like his dozen teammates since Mabry Middle School.

From the eighth-grade connection to an 8-1 record for Chapman and their opponent Broome, which are the two teams facing off in FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week. This game will also decide their region’s champion.

