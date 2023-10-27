Comedy legend Katt Williams coming to Columbia in 2024

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lengedery comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will make a stop at the Palmetto State in 2024.

The comedian announced the Capital City will be one of the stops for his The Dark Matter Tour.

The event will happen on Friday, February 23 at the Colonial Life Arena.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here to get tickets.

Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase online and at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day.

For more information on The Dark Matter Tour, click here.

