Crews respond after fire breaks out at unpermitted debris pile in Anderson Co.

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that crews are responding after a fire broke out at an unpermitted debris pile in Anderson County.

Officials say the fire began near 516 Bowan Road and is producing smoke similar to the smoke that comes from yard trash fires, fire pits, or fireplaces.

According to officials, there are no known threats to public health or the environment. However, they recommend that people try to avoid breathing in the smoke.

Officials stated that the Centerville Fire Department responded to the scene with the South Carolina Forestry Wildfire Division and moved dirt around to create a fire break that would prevent the fire from spreading. Officials added that some of the debris is partially underground, so the fire may smolder for several days.

Officials explained that exposure to smoke could aggravate some pre-existing lung or heart-related conditions. Anyone with health concerns is advised to seek advice from a healthcare provider.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville