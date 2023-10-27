Crews respond after fire breaks out at unpermitted debris pile in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that crews are responding after a fire broke out at an unpermitted debris pile in Anderson County.

Officials say the fire began near 516 Bowan Road and is producing smoke similar to the smoke that comes from yard trash fires, fire pits, or fireplaces.

According to officials, there are no known threats to public health or the environment. However, they recommend that people try to avoid breathing in the smoke.

Officials stated that the Centerville Fire Department responded to the scene with the South Carolina Forestry Wildfire Division and moved dirt around to create a fire break that would prevent the fire from spreading. Officials added that some of the debris is partially underground, so the fire may smolder for several days.

Officials explained that exposure to smoke could aggravate some pre-existing lung or heart-related conditions. Anyone with health concerns is advised to seek advice from a healthcare provider.

