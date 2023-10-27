Deputies looking for missing 15-year-old who ran away in Greenville

Gregorio Ortiz
Gregorio Ortiz(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old who ran away.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gregorio Ortiz left his home on Stage Court on Wednesday between 6p.m. and 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing a plain black t-shirt and black Nike Air Force Ones.

Ortiz is described as five foot nine and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

