Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County teen

Sarah Liniker
Sarah Liniker(Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Deputies said 16-year-old Sarah Liniker was last seen on Oct. 25 near Erwin High School in Leicester.

She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Liniker’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-250-6670.

