Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County teen

LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Deputies said 16-year-old Sarah Liniker was last seen on Oct. 25 near Erwin High School in Leicester.

She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Liniker’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-250-6670.

