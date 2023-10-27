Domestic Violence resources highlighted at candlelight vigil

Domestic Violence resources highlighted at candlelight vigil
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dozens gathered outside the Greenville County Courthouse to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.

For 23 of the last 25 years, South Carolina has ranked in the top 10 states for men murdering women. At the candlelight vigil, the names of 19 lives lost in Greenville and Pickens County from domestic violence since 2019 were read out loud. Thirteenth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Andrew Culbreath says in South Carolina this year, 36 people have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents.

“There are a number of factors that often act as barriers, that they see as barriers but understand we are here to help. There’s a community awaiting to assist,” he said.

Research shows in South Carolina, more than 42 percent of women experience domestic violence in their lifetime. For men, it’s nearly 30 percent.

“Domestic Violence goes far beyond physical violence, right? It’s emotional violence, economic abuse, spiritual abuse, sexual abuse. And so you never know when the next thing is going to happen,” said SCCADVASA Executive Director Sara Barber.

At least one state lawmaker, State Rep. John McCravy, wants to add more protections for victims if they fight back.

“That woman who has suffered from Battered Woman Syndrome fights back against her abuser, and that abuser dies as a result of self-defense. To me, there ought to be a presumption, at least a rebuttable presumption, that there was self-defense,” he said.

In South Carolina, evidence of Battered Woman Syndrome or domestic violence can be brought up during a trial, but a jury can’t use just that to find a person not guilty by self-defense. McCravy says he plans to introduce legislation to change that.

Barber says other states, like New York and Oklahoma, already have similar laws.

“We think that would be an important step forward,” she said.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, click here to find local resources.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville