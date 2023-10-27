Domestic Violence resources highlighted at candlelight vigil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dozens gathered outside the Greenville County Courthouse to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.

For 23 of the last 25 years, South Carolina has ranked in the top 10 states for men murdering women. At the candlelight vigil, the names of 19 lives lost in Greenville and Pickens County from domestic violence since 2019 were read out loud. Thirteenth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Andrew Culbreath says in South Carolina this year, 36 people have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents.

“There are a number of factors that often act as barriers, that they see as barriers but understand we are here to help. There’s a community awaiting to assist,” he said.

Research shows in South Carolina, more than 42 percent of women experience domestic violence in their lifetime. For men, it’s nearly 30 percent.

“Domestic Violence goes far beyond physical violence, right? It’s emotional violence, economic abuse, spiritual abuse, sexual abuse. And so you never know when the next thing is going to happen,” said SCCADVASA Executive Director Sara Barber.

At least one state lawmaker, State Rep. John McCravy, wants to add more protections for victims if they fight back.

“That woman who has suffered from Battered Woman Syndrome fights back against her abuser, and that abuser dies as a result of self-defense. To me, there ought to be a presumption, at least a rebuttable presumption, that there was self-defense,” he said.

In South Carolina, evidence of Battered Woman Syndrome or domestic violence can be brought up during a trial, but a jury can’t use just that to find a person not guilty by self-defense. McCravy says he plans to introduce legislation to change that.

Barber says other states, like New York and Oklahoma, already have similar laws.

“We think that would be an important step forward,” she said.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, click here to find local resources.

