Four rescued divers reunite with search and rescue crews in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard says it was a miracle they were able to rescue four divers who were missing off the North Carolina Coast for about 18 hours.

On Thursday, those divers and their families came face to face with the search and rescue crew who helped saved their lives.

Ben Wiggins was one of the divers and recalls what went through his mind while stranded in the Atlantic.

“I just told the guys, look just pray without ceasing. We will be found. I just kept repeating that over and over,” Ben Wiggins said.

Those prayers were answered in the form of a plane that spotted the divers, who used an SOS strobe light to grab attention.

The story made national headlines. Two months later, the rescued divers and their families came face to face with the search and rescue crew for the first time since that day.

“To be able to stand here today with all the hands that were a part of this, the success, is amazing,” Laura Wiggins said.

The families got an inside look at the same plane model that spotted them, a C-130, and visited the Coast Guard for a behind the scenes of search and rescue operations.

Commander Corrie Sergent with Sector North Carolina of the Coast Guard says it was an exciting day for all involved.

“This is why we do what we do. This is why we train every day,” Sergent said.

The families of those stranded hoped that training would save the day.

“I just had an inner peace and faith that night that this would all play out,” Laura Wiggins said.

Daniel Williams says thinking of his family got him through it.

“I’m here with my family and my boys, they get their dad back, so really special,” Willams said.

The divers say sticking together and having the proper equipment with them helped keep them alive before they were rescued.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.