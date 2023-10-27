‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery

A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a convenience store on White Horse Road.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a convenience store, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I just had a feeling,” the woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when she bought the $20 scratch-off at the Express store on White Horse Road.

The lottery said the woman scratched the card sitting in her car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

The woman’s lucky feeling foretold a $2 million win.

The winner, who does not wish to be identified, isn’t changing her life much. “I’m still working,” she said. “Just saving more.”

'Lucky feeling' wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
