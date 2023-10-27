Man dies after vehicle crashes into lawnmower in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office announced that a man recently died after a vehicle crashed into a lawnmower last week.

Officials said the crash happened on October 19 at around 7:15 p.m. along Deadfall Road.

According to officials, the victim was operating a riding lawnmower when he was hit from behind by a vehicle coming from the same direction.

Officials stated that the victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. However, he later passed away from his injuries on October 27, 2023. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 76-year-old John Johnson from Abbeville.

