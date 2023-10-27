Man told officers he had ‘drugs - a lot of them’ in backpack, sentenced to prison

Leslie Barger was sentenced to 18 years in prison on drug trafficking charges.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood man who confessed to law enforcement that he had drugs in a backpack pleaded guilty to trafficking charges on Thursday afternoon.

Leslie Alexander Barger, 34, was arrested in June 2022 when he walked up to a residence on Sample Road where the Greenwood Police Department and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were executing a search warrant.

Barger told investigators he was running from someone and they asked about the contents of a backpack he was carrying. He reportedly told officers, “Drugs - a lot of them.”

They found more than 200 grams of heroin, 300 grams of meth and 400 grams of marijuana in the bag.

Barger pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin, trafficking meth and third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

“Illegal drugs continue to destroy our communities, and poison pushers like Leslie Barger are the ones behind it,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “Thankfully, here in the 8th Circuit we have dedicated law enforcement professionals who work seamlessly together to get drug dealers off our streets.  My office will continue to support their work in the courtroom as long as illegal drugs are a scourge in our communities.”

