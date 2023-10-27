Over 30 horses killed in Marion County barn fire, officials confirm

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies worked to control a fire in Marion County, after the fire was extinguished it was discovered that dozens of horses had died inside.

Marion Fire Rescue said it was requested at 12:45 p.m. Friday to help with the fire in the 2100 block of Methodist Church Road in the Temperance Hill community.

The fire department said that the fire was threatening livestock and other nearby buildings.

He said six horses got out of the stables. Marion County spokesperson Tammy Erwin confirmed over 30 horses died in the fire.

The Marion County fire service, South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and other state and Pee Dee law enforcement assisted with the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

The owner of the barn is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.