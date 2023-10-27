Two Chefs Cafe and Market to close location after 27 years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of Two Chefs Cafe and Market announced that they are shutting down their restaurant along North Main Street on October 27.

The owner, Bill Balsizer, announced the news in a note posted on the front door of the restaurant.

According to the note, their location along Pelham Road will remain open and continue operating normally.

The restaurant’s closing comes less than a year after Two Chefs Cafe and Market’s other owner, Judy Balsizer, passed away after battling a year-long illness.

In the note, Bill Balsizer shared a message saying, “We’ve appreciated all the Community support and loyal customers for the past 27 years. Our vision to bring forth a quality consistent product in a friendly professional atmosphere was made possible by the founder Judy Balsier.”

Those interested in more information about the restaurant’s location on Pelham Road can visit their website.

