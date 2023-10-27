Warm weekend ahead of a First Alert Freeze next week

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Friday forecast.
By Bryan Bachman, Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From near-record weekend warmth, to a likely freeze prompting a First Alert Weather Day next week

Partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions are on tap again tonight with high pressure remaining in place over the Carolinas. Lows will settle into the middle and upper 50s, keeping well above average for the end of October. With little to no wind expected, some patchy fog is possible across the North Carolina mountains overnight.

Highs are still on track for the low 80s over the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will remain in place through Monday, with highs getting within arms’ reach of record levels. This also puts us 10° to 15° above normal for the end of October, so soak it up while you can and make the most of a gorgeous weekend!

But big changes are on the way thanks to a cold front sweeping through the area Monday. While there is a small chance for rain with this front, the confidence is low because of the inconsistencies in the models. The GFS gives us a dry forecast while the Euro brings a chance for a few showers in the mountains Monday night and showers across the area during the day on Tuesday. At a minimum, we get extra clouds building in giving us a mostly cloudy day.

This front is a much bigger game-changer when it comes to our temperatures. Highs nose dive from highs in the low 80s on Monday to the low 60s on Halloween. Be thinking about how to incorporate a jacket or extra layers into the costume for all the trick-or-treaters. Halloween is just the beginning too, with highs falling further into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Daytime highs aren’t the only temperatures taking a nose dive. We’re in for some cold nights beginning Tuesday when overnight lows head for the low to mid 30s. Widespread mountain frost is likely that night with even a freeze in some spots. We could all be in for our first freeze of the season Wednesday night. The current forecast takes temperatures down to the mid to upper 20s in the mountains to the upper 20s to low 30s in the Upstate. Be ready to protect your plants!

