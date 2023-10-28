Chapman hosts Broome for region championship in FOX Carolina’s Tailgate Tour’s Game of the Week

Students are getting ready for the FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s Friday in the Upstate, and high school teams around the area are playing in games with playoff implications.

This week, FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour’s Game of the Week is Broome at Chapman.

We visited Chapman earlier this week to learn why their success has been years in the making.

We following scores from around the Upstate. Check out our scoreboard to keep up with the games live.

We talked to Chapman's band director ahead of the school's game against Broome

