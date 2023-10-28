Coroner identifies 22-year-old man after crash

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle after falling off another vehicle Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 4:52 a.m. on Highway 25/ Business 25 when the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle after they fell off the back of a moving vehicle.

The coroner identified 22-year-old Michael Vickery.

Officials said the victim died by blunt force trauma to the head.

