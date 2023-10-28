Deputies investigating after stabbing injures one person in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a stabbing left one person injured Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to Chesley Drive after someone reported the incident at around 9:30 p.m.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and found one person suffering from at least one stab wound. They added that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Deputies stated that a possible suspect was seen leaving the scene on a motorcycle.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

