Deputies investigating after stabbing injures one person in Greenville Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a stabbing left one person injured Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to Chesley Drive after someone reported the incident at around 9:30 p.m.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and found one person suffering from at least one stab wound. They added that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Deputies stated that a possible suspect was seen leaving the scene on a motorcycle.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Darren Baer
Suspect charged after two found dead inside Mauldin home
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Darren Baer
Suspect charged after two found dead inside Mauldin home
Students prepare for game
Students get ready Broome vs. Chapman matchup
Kenneth Kinsey
Star witness from Alex Murdaugh's murder trial gives more reflections about situation
Band playing
Chapman band gets last minute practice before game against Broome