FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina face questions after tough losses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina are on the road this week as both teams try to bounce back from recent tough losses.
FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Aitkins and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss both teams.
Clemson lost a nailbiter to Miami last weekend as late game decisions cost the Tigers. Our analysts discuss the game and how Head Coach Dabo Swinney addressed the team’s choices in overtime.
South Carolina fell to Missouri last weekend following a slow start from the Gamecocks. Our analysts talk about the loss and whether South Carolina lacked energy when they took the field.
Finally, our analysts take a look at the biggest games of the week and choose who they think will win in Pick ‘Em.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.