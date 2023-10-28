FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina face questions after tough losses

South Carolina's slow start against Missouri
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina are on the road this week as both teams try to bounce back from recent tough losses.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Aitkins and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss both teams.

Clemson lost a nailbiter to Miami last weekend as late game decisions cost the Tigers. Our analysts discuss the game and how Head Coach Dabo Swinney addressed the team’s choices in overtime.

Our analysts talk about Clemson's close game with Miami and what went wrong in the final seconds.

South Carolina fell to Missouri last weekend following a slow start from the Gamecocks. Our analysts talk about the loss and whether South Carolina lacked energy when they took the field.

Our analysts discuss South Carolina's loss to Missouri and the pulse on how fans feel about Shane Beamer and his coaching staff

Finally, our analysts take a look at the biggest games of the week and choose who they think will win in Pick ‘Em.

Our analysts talk about the biggest games this week and choose who they think will win

