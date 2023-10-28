$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot in August has come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Fla., a town along the Atlantic Coast near Jacksonville, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody won the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one lucky person in Georgia did win $4 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57 and 70, with Mega Ball 6 and Megaplier 4. The estimated jackpot now sits at $137 million, with a cash option of $59.8 million.

A winner in Texas also scored the $4 million Megaplier on Friday, while two others in Michigan and New Jersey won $1 million each.

The last jackpot win was on Oct. 6 in San Angelo, Texas.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Darren Baer
Suspect charged after two found dead inside Mauldin home
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Man facing criminal charges a week after hitting good Samaritan helping downed motorcyclist, police say
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while riding bike, coroner says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into guardrail on I-85
Car Crash
Woman dies in crash in Oconee Co.