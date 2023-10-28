SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into guardrail on I-85

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a guardrail on I-85 Friday night.

Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 9:14 p.m. near mile marker 68.

The drivers of a 2021 Toyota SUV and 2016 Mazda sedan were traveling south when the Mazda attempted to pass the Toyota which resulted in a collision. Officials said the Mazda then ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The driver of the Mazda passed away at the scene, and the driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The drivers were the only occupants in both vehicles.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.